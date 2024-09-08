Gravity (G) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $236.58 Million

Gravity (G) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $236.58 million and approximately $39.05 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity token can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03390254 USD and is up 10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $28,657,959.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

