Graham (NYSE:GHC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $732.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.22. Graham has a 52 week low of $563.39 and a 52 week high of $822.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

About Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.