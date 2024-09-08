Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.66. 46,088 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $921.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $608,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

