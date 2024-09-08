Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.66. 46,088 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.57.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
The company has a market cap of $921.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
