GMX (GMX) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

GMX (GMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $23.27 or 0.00042397 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $225.00 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX was first traded on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,669,475 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

