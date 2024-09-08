Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,729 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.37. 3,525,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.48. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

