Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.4 %

QCOM stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

