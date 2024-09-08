Fund Evaluation Group LLC Buys 526 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,399. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

