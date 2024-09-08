Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $39.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 151,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after buying an additional 252,408 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

