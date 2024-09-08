Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.33

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $6.73. Fresnillo shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 15,434 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

