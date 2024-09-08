Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $6.71 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.71 million and $110,299.53 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,517 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 6,720,516.78422568 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99974908 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $122,020.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

