Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.28% of Farmland Partners worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 196,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $487.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

