Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.00.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.2 %

EXPE opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

