Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Eurocell Stock Up 1.3 %
LON:ECEL opened at GBX 156 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £162.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.33. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($2.08).
Eurocell Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Eurocell’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Eurocell Company Profile
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
