Ethereum Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,287.02 or 0.04204934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $275.18 billion and $10.51 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00041280 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006853 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011870 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013363 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006771 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,321,429 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.