EOS 24 Hour Volume Hits $53.61 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $53.61 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001406 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.