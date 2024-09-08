Energi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $489,138.59 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Energi has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $489,138.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00042144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,808,933 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

