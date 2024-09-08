Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0703 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $453,721.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00040425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,807,013 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

