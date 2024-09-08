Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 585,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,421,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.53% of Expro Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPRO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Expro Group by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Expro Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after buying an additional 404,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays lifted their price target on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expro Group news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Expro Group

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.