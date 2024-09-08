Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 237,917 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,917 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,120 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.