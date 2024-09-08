Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

