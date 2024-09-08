Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $20.68 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valence8 US LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 76,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $2,447,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.11.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

