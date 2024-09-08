Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.00.
In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,200 shares of company stock worth $1,692,583. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
