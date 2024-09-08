Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

