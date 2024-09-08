Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.9 %

DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.