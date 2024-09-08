DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $254.00 at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $247.00 to $254.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

