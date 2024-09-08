DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Lowered to $10.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $309.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

