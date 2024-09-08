Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,500 ($85.47) price objective on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($80.87) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.79) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($64.87).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,190 ($68.24) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($58.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,180 ($81.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,880.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,256.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,473.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,898.55%.

In other news, insider Renata Ribeiro bought 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($69.34) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($11,093.75). In other Ashtead Group news, insider Renata Ribeiro bought 160 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($69.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.80 ($11,093.75). Also, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($67.22), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,491,335.38). Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

