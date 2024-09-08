Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

CRGY stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,480.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 11,344 shares of company stock worth $120,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.