Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,904 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.