Coq Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $98.92 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000139 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,511,970.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

