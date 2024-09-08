Contrasting Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA)

RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 2 2 1 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RCF Acquisition and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCF Acquisition N/A -37.34% 4.24% Gatos Silver N/A 7.41% 7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $4.74 million N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.22 52.27

Summary

Gatos Silver beats RCF Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

