Contrasting BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) & U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A BorgWarner 4.97% 15.50% 6.66%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $2.78 million 7.88 -$2.72 million N/A N/A BorgWarner $14.34 billion 0.51 $625.00 million $2.64 12.23

This table compares U Power and BorgWarner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Volatility and Risk

U Power has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U Power and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A BorgWarner 0 6 10 0 2.63

BorgWarner has a consensus price target of $41.07, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Given BorgWarner’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than U Power.

Summary

BorgWarner beats U Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging. The company provides power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

