Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $557.92 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,401.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.53 or 0.00559773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00114135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00317723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00081256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,040,510,190 coins and its circulating supply is 4,340,507,245 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

