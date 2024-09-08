Conflux (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.41 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $559.01 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,445.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.49 or 0.00557410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00111341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.37 or 0.00322103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00032700 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00037006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00081271 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,040,763,190 coins and its circulating supply is 4,340,752,544 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,040,521,490.67 with 4,340,521,474.84 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12900439 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $21,144,501.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

