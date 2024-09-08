Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.53.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $911,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.