Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Raised to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coats Group

Coats Group Stock Performance

Coats Group Cuts Dividend

COA opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 64.30 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.60 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.