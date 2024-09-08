Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

GSLC stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. 312,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,711. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $111.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

