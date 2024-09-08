Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,302. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

