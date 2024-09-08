Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

LLY traded down $10.04 on Friday, hitting $902.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $895.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $827.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

