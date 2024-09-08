Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 24,054 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $82,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

