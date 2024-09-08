Chris Bulman Inc Purchases Shares of 45,217 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 1.3% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc owned 1.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

