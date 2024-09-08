Chris Bulman Inc Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,031 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,305,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $88,412,000 after buying an additional 1,281,910 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 6,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 214,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

