Chris Bulman Inc Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $46.83 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.