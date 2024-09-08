Chris Bulman Inc Invests $551,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

