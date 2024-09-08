Chris Bulman Inc Invests $311,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,330 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 171,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.