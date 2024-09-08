Chris Bulman Inc Invests $2.87 Million in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for 2.0% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chris Bulman Inc owned 7.82% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YSEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $460,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

YSEP opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

