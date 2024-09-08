Chris Bulman Inc Invests $190,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $425,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.