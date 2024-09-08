ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.90.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.31 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 104.05% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The business had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 7,645,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in ChargePoint by 62.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 621,536 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

