Certuity LLC Sells 243 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Certuity LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $127.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.