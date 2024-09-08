Certuity LLC Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,459,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 400.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 842,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 674,093 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 404,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 402.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,872 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 85.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 44,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

View Our Latest Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.